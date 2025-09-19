CAUSE NO. 25-2-07307-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WILLIAM COLLINS & ELIZABETH COLLINS, Plaintiffs,

v.

KIM PETERS,

Defendant,

The State of Washington to the said KIM PETERS, Defendant: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 19th day of September, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, WILLIAM COLLINS & ELIZABETH COLLINS, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs Jane Koler, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is failure to disclose property defects and misrepresentations made in a Form 17 Seller Disclosure Statement pertaining to a property sold by KIM PETERS to WILLIAM COLLINS.

Jane Koler,

Land Use & Property Law, PLLC,

6659 Kimball Drive, Suite B-201

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Jane Koler, WSBA #13541

Attorney for Plaintiffs

William Collins and

Elizabeth Collins

IDX-1019903

September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2025