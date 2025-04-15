CAUSE NO. 25-2-07002-1

SUMMONS [60 DAYS]

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

STEVEN E. BENNETT, personal representative for the Estate of Travis A. Wallace, Plaintiff, vs. HEIRS and DEVISEES of DONALD OST and RITA OST, JOHN OST, LOLA AUSTERMAN, DONALD OST JR., DEE DEE DAVIS, KATHARINA BLANCAS, and JENNIFER OST, and the heirs and devisees thereof; FIR MEADOWS MANAGEMENT ASSN. A/K/A FIR MEADOWS MAINTENANCE CO., a Washington non-profit corporation; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED BY THE COMPLAINT, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 15th day of April 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, STEVEN E. BENNETT, personal representative for the Estate of Travis A. Wallace, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, DAVIES PEARSON, P.C., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The Plaintiff is seeking to quiet title on the following real property:

APN 3848000880

Lot 88, Plat of Fir Meadows, as recorded in Vol. 35, Pages 17 to 20 incl. of Plats, records of Pierce County.

Commonly known as 19826 63rd Avenue Ct E, Spanaway, WA 98387

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Attorneys for Petitioner: Christopher J. Marston, WSBA #30571 Davies Pearson, P.C. 1498 Pacific Ave, Suite 520 Tacoma, WA 98402, Phone: (253) 620-1500

IDX-1012004

April 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2025