CAUSE NO. 25-2-06496-0-WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

CAUSE NO. 25-2-06496-0

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

UMPQUA BANK, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO RAINIER PACIFIC BANK,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. DOE 1 AND DOE 2; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: DOE 3 AND DOE 4 WHO ARE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DEBORAH D. DAVIS, Judgment Debtor(s): A WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On August 12, 2025, an in rem Stipulated Declaratory Judgment (“Judgment”) was entered in favor of Umpqua Bank (“Plaintiff”) against Defendants Edd W. Davis, Dawn Davidson, State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Doe 1 and Doe 2, who are the occupants of 11002 26th Avenue East, Tacoma, WA 98445; and Does 3 and 4 who are the unknown heirs and devisees of Deborah D. Davis (“Defendants”). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (the “Property”) commonly known as 11002 26th Avenue East, Tacoma, Washington 98445 for the total sum of $114,056.87, with interest thereon at the rate of 12% per annum beginning on August 16, 2025, until satisfied. The Property situated in Pierce County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M.; THENCE ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION NORTH 529 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 136.96 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE ON SAID NORTH LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREE 14’ EAST 103.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREE 54’ WEST 137.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREE 06’ WEST 94.21 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Parcel No. 0319023060

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the Plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable Robyn A. Lindsay, Court Commissioner of t he Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed on August 25, 2025, at Pierce County, Washington.

By: Superior Court Clerk

By: Deputy Clerk The sale date has been set for November 21, 2025. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

PRESENTED BY:

HERSHNER HUNTER LLP

NANCY K. CARY, ATTORNEY, WSB 32262

PO BOX 1475 EUGENE, OR. 97440

(541)686-8511

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

IDX-1020549

October 8, 15, 22, 29, November 5, 12, 2025