Cause No. 25-2-05549-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SOUTH VALLEY ESTATES A CONDOMINIUM HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MICHAEL C. TALK, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE; PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,

Defendant(s).

TO: MICHAEL C. TALK, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 16307 – 72ND AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $16,858.85 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 21, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 16307, SOUTH VALLEY ESTATES, PHASE 3, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200109210463 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200109215005, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 9003600220

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

OSERAN HAHN P.S., ATTORNEYS AT LAW

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

IDX-1021571

October 29, November 5, 12, 19, 2025