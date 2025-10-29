Cause No. 25-2-05549-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SOUTH VALLEY ESTATES A CONDOMINIUM HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MICHAEL C. TALK, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE; PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,
Defendant(s).
TO: MICHAEL C. TALK, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 16307 – 72ND AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $16,858.85 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 21, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 16307, SOUTH VALLEY ESTATES, PHASE 3, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200109210463 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200109215005, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 9003600220
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
OSERAN HAHN P.S., ATTORNEYS AT LAW
DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY
11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004
(425)455-3900
IDX-1021571
October 29, November 5, 12, 19, 2025