Cause No. 24-4-01510-3 SEAPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause No. 24-4-01510-3 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estates of,

BARBARA FRANCES MONTGOMERY

and

WILLIE HOWARD MONTGOMERY, , Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of BARBARA FRANCES MONTGOMERY (“Decedent”). Persons having claims against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED THIS 28th day of February, 2025.

/s/ BARBARA MONIQUE NAHOURAII,

Personal Representative Date of First Publication: March 24, 2025

Attorney for Personal Representative

LYONS | SULLIVAN

John J. Sullivan, WSBA #14548 Attorney for Barbara Monique Nahouraii, Personal Representative

Address for Mailing:

LYONS | SULLIVAN

Attn: John J. Sullivan

10655 NE 4th Street, Suite 704

Bellevue, WA 98004

(425) 451-2400

jsullivan@dljslaw.com IDX-1010926

March 24, 31, April 7, 2025