Cause No. 24-4-01083-4

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE.

In re: Estate of JOHN EDWARD ANDREWS, Deceased,

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing a copy of the claim to the Administrator, or to her attorney at the address stated below, and by filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor, as provided by RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice, whichever is later. Any claim not presented within this time is forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. Such bar is effective as to claims against both probate and nonprobate assets of the Decedent.

Date of First Publication:

June 12, 2024;

Personal Representative:

John Michael Andrews;

Attorney for PR:

David J. Britton,

WSBA # 31748; Address for Mailing / Service

of Claims:

Britton Law Office, PLLC,

535 Dock Street, Suite 108,

Tacoma, WA 98402. DATED this 12th day

of June 2024. /s/ David J. Britton,

Attorney for Administrator.

IDX-997617

June 12, 20, 26, 2024