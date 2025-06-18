Cause No. 24-2-12536-7-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 24-2-12536-7
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
THE BLUFFS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MOSELLE ODOM AND JOHN/JANE DOE ODOM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: MOSELLE ODOM AND JOHN/JANE DOE ODOM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 8339 ZIRCON DRIVE SW, #B-21, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, July 25, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $19,324.42 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 9, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203,
Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 21, BUILDING B, THE BLUFFS, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 9309290205, WHICH SUPERSEDES DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 2800638, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUMS, AT PAGES 59 THROUGH 66, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON;
PARCEL NO.: 2545050210
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-1015214
June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2025