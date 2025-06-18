Cause No. 24-2-12536-7-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 24-2-12536-7

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THE BLUFFS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MOSELLE ODOM AND JOHN/JANE DOE ODOM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: MOSELLE ODOM AND JOHN/JANE DOE ODOM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 8339 ZIRCON DRIVE SW, #B-21, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $19,324.42 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 9, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 21, BUILDING B, THE BLUFFS, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 9309290205, WHICH SUPERSEDES DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 2800638, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUMS, AT PAGES 59 THROUGH 66, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON;

PARCEL NO.: 2545050210

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-1015214

June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2025