Cause No. 24-2-12368-2-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 24-2-12368-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MARY M. DIETZEN, AN INDIVIDUAL,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

XLPFP ENTERPRISES LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; BRUCE DIETZEN, AN INDIVIDUAL,

Defendant(s).

TO: XLPFP ENTERPRISES LLC AND BRUCE DIETZEN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 8721 116TH ST SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $692,511.29 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 11, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

BEGINNING 1005.10 FEET EAST AND 36.46 FEET SOUTH OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, W.M., BEING POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF LAUREL AVENUE;

THENCE NORTH 494.46 FEET

THENCE EAST 95.00 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 494.46 FEET;

THENCE WEST 95.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION;

THENCE EAST 1005.10 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 458.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE EAST 95.00 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 290.92 FEET;

THENCE WEST 95.00 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 290.92 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTH 4.00 FEET IN PLAT OF “OAK GLEN” ABUTTING DEED UNDER ETN 694160;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 0219091052

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

DAVIES PEARSON, ATTORNEYS AT LAW

TREVOR N. WHITE, ATTORNEY

1498 PACIFIC AVE STE 520

P O BOX 1657

TACOMA, WA. 98401

(253)620-1500

IDX-1015215

June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2025