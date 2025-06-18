Cause No.24-2-11764-0-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No.24-2-11764-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. RIVER S. BUDZAK, A SINGLE MAN; ALEENA M. MANU, A SINGLE WOMAN; ET AL,

Defendant(s).

TO: RIVER S. BUDZAK AND ALEENA M. MANU, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12624 GLENWOOD AVE SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98499.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $337,956.51 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 13, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 14 OF NYANZA PARK, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 78, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6420000140

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ZBS LAW, LLP

TOM B. PIERCE, ESQ.

11335 NE 122ND, STE 105 KIRKLAND, WA. 98034

(206)209-0375

IDX-1015392

June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2025