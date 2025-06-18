Cause No. 24-2-10413-1-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 24-2-10413-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CRESCENT POND HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THOMAS E. POIRIER, AN INDIVIDUAL,

Defendant(s).

TO: THOMAS E. POIRIER, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1216 193RD ST. E., SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,358.66 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 12, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 84, CRESCENT POND, A P.D.D. ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200212035005, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5003050840

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

HANIS IRVINE PROTHERO, PLLC, ATTY

ERIK R. OLSEN, ATTY

6703 S 234TH ST, STE 300 KENT, WA. 98032

(253)520-5000

IDX-1015270

June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2025