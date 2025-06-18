Cause No. 24-2-10413-1-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 24-2-10413-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CRESCENT POND HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
THOMAS E. POIRIER, AN INDIVIDUAL,
Defendant(s).
TO: THOMAS E. POIRIER, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1216 193RD ST. E., SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, July 25, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,358.66 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 12, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 84, CRESCENT POND, A P.D.D. ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200212035005, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5003050840
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
HANIS IRVINE PROTHERO, PLLC, ATTY
ERIK R. OLSEN, ATTY
6703 S 234TH ST, STE 300 KENT, WA. 98032
(253)520-5000
IDX-1015270
June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2025