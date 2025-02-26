Cause No. 24-2-10081-0-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 24-2-10081-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PALISADE PARK CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BRENT VAN MANEN AND JANE OR JOHN DOE VAN MANEN, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: BRENT VAN MANEN AND JANE OR JOHN DOE VAN MANEN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 2107 HAMMOND AVE., #8-B, DUPONT, WA 98327.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $13,784.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 20, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 8B, BUILDING 8, PALISADE PARK, PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9710230465, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9710230466, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 9002240020

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206) 633-1520

IDX-1009733

February 26, March 5, 12, 19, 2025