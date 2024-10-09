Cause No. 24-2-09861-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MULLEN ZENKER RESIDENTIAL, INC., A WASHINGTON CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CAROL REMBAUGH, AN INDIVIDUAL PERSON,

Defendant(s).

TO: CAROL REMBAUGH, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6504 SOUTH C STREET, TACOMA, WA 98408.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $60,326.05 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 3, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOTS 1, 2, AND 3, BLOCK 6, BEDE’S REPLAT OF A PORTION OF PACIFIC AVENUE ADDITION TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE 16, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY; SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON;

SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESERVATIONS, RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF WAY, AND OTHER MATTERS APPARENT OR OF RECORD.

PARCEL NO.: 2390000343

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

VANDEBERG JOHNSON

GANDARA PS

ERICA A. DOCTOR, ATTY

P. O. BOX 1315 TACOMA, WA. 98401

(253)383-3791

IDX-1003560

October 9, 16, 23, 30, 2024