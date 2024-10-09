Cause No. 24-2-09861-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
MULLEN ZENKER RESIDENTIAL, INC., A WASHINGTON CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CAROL REMBAUGH, AN INDIVIDUAL PERSON,
Defendant(s).
TO: CAROL REMBAUGH, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6504 SOUTH C STREET, TACOMA, WA 98408.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $60,326.05 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 3, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOTS 1, 2, AND 3, BLOCK 6, BEDE’S REPLAT OF A PORTION OF PACIFIC AVENUE ADDITION TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE 16, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY; SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON;
SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESERVATIONS, RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF WAY, AND OTHER MATTERS APPARENT OR OF RECORD.
PARCEL NO.: 2390000343
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
VANDEBERG JOHNSON
GANDARA PS
ERICA A. DOCTOR, ATTY
P. O. BOX 1315 TACOMA, WA. 98401
(253)383-3791
IDX-1003560
October 9, 16, 23, 30, 2024