Cause No. 24-2-08285-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PARADISE FARMS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MICHAEL G. GULLEY AND DIANNE E. GULLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: MICHAEL G. GULLEY AND DIANNE E. GULLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13312 115TH AVE. E., PUYALLUP, WA 98374.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $17,550.19 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 6, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 16, PARADISE FARMS/PDD, AS PER PLAT RECORDED DECEMBER 18, 1996 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9612160270, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY

PARCEL NO.: 6022000160

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

HANIS IRVINE PROTHERO, PLLC, ATTY

ERIK R. OLSEN, ATTORNEY

6703 S 234TH ST, STE 300 KENT, WA. 98032

(253)520-5000

IDX-1018087

August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 2025