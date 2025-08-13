Cause No. 24-2-08285-4
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
PARADISE FARMS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MICHAEL G. GULLEY AND DIANNE E. GULLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: MICHAEL G. GULLEY AND DIANNE E. GULLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13312 115TH AVE. E., PUYALLUP, WA 98374.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, September 19, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $17,550.19 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 6, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 16, PARADISE FARMS/PDD, AS PER PLAT RECORDED DECEMBER 18, 1996 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9612160270, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY
PARCEL NO.: 6022000160
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
HANIS IRVINE PROTHERO, PLLC, ATTY
ERIK R. OLSEN, ATTORNEY
6703 S 234TH ST, STE 300 KENT, WA. 98032
(253)520-5000
IDX-1018087
August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 2025