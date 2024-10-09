Cause No. 24-2-08132-7

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROBERT STEENSON AND MARY STEENSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TO THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

LEE WILSON AND LORI WILSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TO THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: LEE WILSON AND LORI WILSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 10715 PACIFIC HIGHWAY SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98499.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $122,267.06 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 30, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section,

930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 3 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 80-47; ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JANUARY 29, 1980 IN VOLUME 40 OF SHORT PLATS AT PAGE 11, BEING A RERECORDING OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 79-403, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JULY 10, 1979 IN VOLUME 35 OF SHORT-PLATS AT PAGE 81, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0219018003

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

DAVIES PEARSON, ATTORNEYS

AT LAW

TREVOR N. WHITE, ATTORNEY

P O BOX 1657 TACOMA, WA. 98401

(253)620-1500

IDX-1003412

October 9, 16, 23, 30, 2024