Cause No. 24-2-06453-8
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RADIANCE HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ANDY HUYNH AND JOHN/JANE DOE HUYNH, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: ANDY HUYNH AND JOHN/JANE DOE HUYNH, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 5836 ACCLAMATION STREET E, FIFE, WA 98424.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 2, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,956.85 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 11, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 669, OF RADIANCE DIVISION NO. 3, AS PER PLAT RECORDED APRIL 14, 2006 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200604145002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE CITY OF FIFE, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6025276690
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
PATRICK M. MCDONALD,
ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-997790
June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2024