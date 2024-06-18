Cause No. 24-2-06453-8

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RADIANCE HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ANDY HUYNH AND JOHN/JANE DOE HUYNH, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: ANDY HUYNH AND JOHN/JANE DOE HUYNH, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 5836 ACCLAMATION STREET E, FIFE, WA 98424.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,956.85 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 11, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 669, OF RADIANCE DIVISION NO. 3, AS PER PLAT RECORDED APRIL 14, 2006 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200604145002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE CITY OF FIFE, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6025276690

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

PATRICK M. MCDONALD,

ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-997790

June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2024