Cause No.24-2-06308-6-Sheriffs Sale

Cause No.24-2-06308-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ALDERWOOD TOWNHOMES CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DUSTIN ELLENBERGER AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” ELLENBERGER, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: DUSTIN ELLENBERGER AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” ELLENBERGER, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3117 S 45TH STREET, TACOMA, WA 98409.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $13,281.10 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 10, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 6, PLAT OF MCNAUGHTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 200808145002, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5004540060

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ROSEHILL LAW, PLLC

JENNIFER R. HILL, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 7988 TACOMA, WA. 98417

(253)759-0926

IDX-999378

July 17, 24, 31, August 7, 2024