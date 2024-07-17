Cause No.24-2-06308-6-Sheriffs Sale

Cause No.24-2-06308-6
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
ALDERWOOD TOWNHOMES CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
DUSTIN ELLENBERGER AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” ELLENBERGER, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: DUSTIN ELLENBERGER AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” ELLENBERGER, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3117 S 45TH STREET, TACOMA, WA 98409.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $13,281.10 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 10, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203,
Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 6, PLAT OF MCNAUGHTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 200808145002, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 5004540060
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
ROSEHILL LAW, PLLC
JENNIFER R. HILL, ATTORNEY
PO BOX 7988 TACOMA, WA. 98417
(253)759-0926
IDX-999378
July 17, 24, 31, August 7, 2024