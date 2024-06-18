Cause No.24-2-06082-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TRIO RESIDENCES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

PAM TAYLOR AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” TAYLOR, AS INDIVIDUALS AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: PAM TAYLOR AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” TAYLOR, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13207 97TH AVE E UNIT 303, PUYALLUP, WA 98373.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $12,813.86 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 11, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A. Eaves,

Deputy Sheriff

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 303, BUILDING 1, TRIO RESIDENCES, PHASE I, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200709050265 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND SET OF PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200709055001, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 9007980070

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ROSEHILL LAW, PLLC

JENNIFER R. HILL, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 7988 TACOMA, WA. 98417

(253)759-0926

IDX-997746

June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2024