Cause No. 23-4-00796-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BARBARA ROSE KENNEDY-OTT, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1)Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2)four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both he decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 3, 2025 Personal Representative: Fritz Ott

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Joel Michael Flores

Address for Mailing or Service: Law Office of Joel Michael Flores PLLC

1019 Regents Blvd, Suite 204

Fircrest, WA 98466

Court of Probate Proceedings and Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: Cause No. 23-4-00796-7

IDX-1019117

September 3, 10, 17, 2025