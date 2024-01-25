Cause No. 23-2-10311-0-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

PATRICE HESCOCK, Plaintiff v KIM MCLAUGHLIN, Defendant

Cause No. 23-2-10311-0

To the said KIM MCLAUGHLIN

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 25th day of January, 2024 and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, PATRICE HESCOCK, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff ERIC J. LANZA of BUZZARD O’ROURKE, P.S. at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of the action involves title to real property located in Pierce County, Washington. /s/ Eric J. Lanza

WSBA 50042

Plaintiff’s Attorneys

PO Box 59 Centralia, WA 98531

IDX990478

January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2024