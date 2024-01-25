Cause No. 23-2-10311-0-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
PATRICE HESCOCK, Plaintiff v KIM MCLAUGHLIN, Defendant
Cause No. 23-2-10311-0
To the said KIM MCLAUGHLIN
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 25th day of January, 2024 and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, PATRICE HESCOCK, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff ERIC J. LANZA of BUZZARD O’ROURKE, P.S. at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of the action involves title to real property located in Pierce County, Washington. /s/ Eric J. Lanza
WSBA 50042
Plaintiff’s Attorneys
PO Box 59 Centralia, WA 98531
IDX990478
January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2024