Cause No. 23-2-08263-5-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 23-2-08263-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CHRISTIAN JW BOOTH AND SHANNON P. BOOTH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; AND JOHN AND JANE DOES 1-2, UNKNOWN TENANTS OR OTHER OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

TO: CHRISTIAN JW BOOTH AND SHANNON P. BOOTH, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 21511 40TH AVENUE E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,942.99 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 21, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 123, CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES, PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MARCH 10, 1994, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 9403100565, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; TOGETHER WITH PRIVATE ROAD AND UTILITY EASEMENTS AS DELINEATED ON THE PLAT

PARCEL NO.: 5000991230

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL FULBRIGHT 1420 NW GILMAN BLVD STE 2 PMB9092

ISSAQUAH, WA. 98027

(425)829-4579

IDX-1017098

July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 2025