Cause No. 23-2-08263-5-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 23-2-08263-5
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CHRISTIAN JW BOOTH AND SHANNON P. BOOTH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; AND JOHN AND JANE DOES 1-2, UNKNOWN TENANTS OR OTHER OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY,
Defendant(s).
TO: CHRISTIAN JW BOOTH AND SHANNON P. BOOTH, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 21511 40TH AVENUE E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,942.99 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 21, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203,
Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 123, CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES, PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MARCH 10, 1994, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 9403100565, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; TOGETHER WITH PRIVATE ROAD AND UTILITY EASEMENTS AS DELINEATED ON THE PLAT
PARCEL NO.: 5000991230
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL FULBRIGHT 1420 NW GILMAN BLVD STE 2 PMB9092
ISSAQUAH, WA. 98027
(425)829-4579
IDX-1017098
July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 2025