Cause No. 22-2-10562-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
AUTUMN CREST AT TIMBERRIDGE HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
NICHOLAS RYAN WOJDYLA, AN INDIVIDUAL, AND CELESTE NICOLE WOJDYLA, AN INDIVIDUAL, SPOUSES OR REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF; ET AL;,
Defendant(s).
TO: NICHOLAS RYAN WOJDYLA AND CELESTE NICOLE WOJDYLA, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12615 203RD AVE E, BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $103,211.71 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 3, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 95, TIMBER RIDGE EAST, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9607250434, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 7000730950
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SOUND LEGAL PARTNERS
STEPHEN M. SMITH, ESQ.
7127 196TH ST SW, SUITE 202 LYNNWOOD, WA. 98036
(206)823-1040
IDX-1020825
October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2025