Cause No. 22-2-10562-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

AUTUMN CREST AT TIMBERRIDGE HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

NICHOLAS RYAN WOJDYLA, AN INDIVIDUAL, AND CELESTE NICOLE WOJDYLA, AN INDIVIDUAL, SPOUSES OR REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF; ET AL;,

Defendant(s).

TO: NICHOLAS RYAN WOJDYLA AND CELESTE NICOLE WOJDYLA, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12615 203RD AVE E, BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $103,211.71 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 3, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 95, TIMBER RIDGE EAST, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9607250434, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 7000730950

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SOUND LEGAL PARTNERS

STEPHEN M. SMITH, ESQ.

7127 196TH ST SW, SUITE 202 LYNNWOOD, WA. 98036

(206)823-1040

IDX-1020825

October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2025