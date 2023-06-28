Cause No. 22-2-10009-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
MICHAEL LAW, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
KENNETH MITHUN, ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: KENNETH MITHUN, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12807 96TH STREET CT., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $303,849.47 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 22, 2023.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
PARCEL A:
LOT 108, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
PARCEL B:
LOT 109, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5018181080
and 5018181090
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM,
PLLC
JOHN A. MCINTOSH, ATTORNEY
575 S MICHIGAN ST SEATTLE, WA. 98108
(206)275-1010
June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2023