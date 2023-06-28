Cause No. 22-2-10009-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MICHAEL LAW, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KENNETH MITHUN, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: KENNETH MITHUN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12807 96TH STREET CT., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $303,849.47 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 22, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL A:

LOT 108, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

LOT 109, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5018181080

and 5018181090

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM,

PLLC

JOHN A. MCINTOSH, ATTORNEY

575 S MICHIGAN ST SEATTLE, WA. 98108

(206)275-1010

IDX-979426

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2023