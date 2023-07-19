CAUSE NO. 22-2-09298-5-ORDER OF SALE

ORDER OF SALE
CAUSE NO. 22-2-09298-5
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
THE BLUFFS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MOSELLE ODOM AND JOHN/JANE DOE ODOM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).
TO: MOSELLE ODOM AND JOHN/JANE DOE ODOM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JUDGMENT DEBTOR(S):
An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: The Sheriff of Pierce County
1. A Judgment and Foreclosure Decree (hereinafter “Judgment”) was entered in the above-entitled court on May 01, 2023, in favor of the plaintiff, THE BLUFFS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION (hereinafter “Judgment Creditor”), against defendants MOSELLE ODOM AND JOHN/JANE DOE ODOM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, for the sum of Seventeen Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty One and 60/100 Dollars ($17,851.60) (attorney calculation), including interest to date of judgment, costs and attorney fees. The Judgment specifies that the judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum.
2. The Judgment is entered in Execution Docket of the Superior Court as
Judgment Number: 23-9-01778-2.
3. The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by the Judgment Creditor against the following described real property:
UNIT 21, BUILDING B, THE BLUFFS CONDOMINIUM, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 2800638, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGE(S) 59 THROUGH 66, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel or Account Number: 2545050210
THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above-described property, forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law. If the proceeds of such sale are insufficient to satisfy the Judgment, costs and accrued and increased costs, you are directed to satisfy the deficiency out of any property of the Defendants not exempt from execution. The Judgment includes a right to recover any deficiency following the sale. The sale is exempt from homestead under RCW Ch. 6.13. The redemption period following the sale shall be: one (1) year.
You are further directed to make due return hereof within sixty days, showing how you have executed the same.
WITNESS, the Hon. TIMOTHY L ASHCRAFT Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 20 day of June, 2023, at Tacoma, Washington.
Presented by:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
Dean H. Pody, WSBA 27585
Patrick M. McDonald WSBA 36615
Christopher R. Chicoine,
WSBA 45740
1000 Second Ave, Suite 1605
Seattle, WA 98104-1094
206-467-1559
This writ is endorsed an additional 30 days for the purpose of conducting the sale.
/s/ Christopher R. Chicoine
CONSTANCE R. WHITE
Superior Court Clerk
By: Jerry Grabar
Deputy Clerk
The sale date has been set for SEPTEMBER 15, 2023. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.
IDX-980605
July 19, 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 2023