CAUSE NO. 22-2-09158-0

ORDER OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. DEANNA D. PICKETT AND JOHN DOE PICKETT, WIFE AND HUSBAND OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: DEANNA D. PICKETT AND JOHN DOE PICKETT; THE ESTATE OF DEANNA PICKETT; AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DEANNA PICKETT, Judgment Debtors: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY:

WHEREAS, in the above entitled Court, on the 3rd day of July, 2024, the Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club, Inc., recovered an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure against Defendants which is for the total Judgment amount of $19,507.64, plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% per annum from July 3, 2024. Said Judgment is entered in the Execution Docket of the Superior Court, Judgment No. 24-2-02205-9; and

WHEREAS, said Judgment is a foreclosure against the above-named Defendants of a homeowners’ special assessment lien on the improved property commonly known as 12411 95TH STREET COURT, ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303, and legally described as:

LOT 68 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 13, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 37 OF PLATS, PAGES 59 AND 60, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

Tax Parcel No.: 501790-068-0

And

WHEREAS, said Judgment provides for an eight (8) months redemption period following the Sheriff’s sale.

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded that you proceed to seize and sell forthwith, and without appraisement, the above described property, in the manner provided by law; or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, interest and costs.

HEREIN FAIL NOT, but due return make hereof within sixty (60) days, showing how you have executed the same. If return is not possible within 60 days, this Order shall be automatically extended.

WITNESS the Honorable Susan Adams Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 21 day of March, 2025, at Tacoma, Washington.

CONSTANCE R. WHITE

SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: LYNNETTE MARTINELLI, DEPUTY CLERK

ENTERED JUDGMENT #24-9-02205-9

Request 30 day extension for purposes of the sale per RCW 6.21.050

Signed by Kelly DeLaat-Maher, attorney for plaintiff on 4/8/25

The sale date has been set for May 30, 2025. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

PRESENTED BY:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091 IDX-1012186

April 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21, 2025