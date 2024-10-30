Cause No. 22-2-07273-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

EMMA ESTATES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

NGAN VU AND JOHN DOE VU, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: NGAN VU AND JOHN DOE VU, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 5307 147TH STREET COURT E, TACOMA, WA 98446.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,157.71 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 23, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section,

930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 11, EMMA ESTATES, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 200606230685, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAPS AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200606235005, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 9006440110

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

PATRICK M. MCDONALD,

ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-1004513

October 30, November 6, 13, 20, 2024