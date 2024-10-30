CAUSE NO. 22-2-07273-9-ORDER OF SALE

ORDER OF SALE

CAUSE NO. 22-2-07273-9

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

EMMA ESTATES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. NGAN VU AND JOHN DOE VU, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: NGAN VU AND JOHN DOE VU, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JUDGMENT DEBTOR(S): An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: The Sheriff of Pierce County

1. A Judgment and Foreclosure Decree (hereinafter “Judgment”) was entered in the above-entitled court on November 17, 2022, in favor of the plaintiff, EMMA ESTATES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION (hereinafter “Judgment Creditor”), against defendants NGAN VU AND JOHN DOE VU, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, for the sum of Fifteen Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Seven and 71/100 Dollars ($15,157.71) (attorney calculation), including interest to date of judgment, costs and attorney fees. The Judgment specifies that the judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum.

2. The Judgment is entered in Execution Docket of the Superior Court as Judgment Number: 22-9-05185-1.

3. The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by the Judgment Creditor against the following described real property:

UNIT 11, EMMA ESTATES, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 200606230685, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAPS AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200606235005, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel or Account Number: 9006440110

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above-described property, forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law. If the proceeds of such sale are insufficient to satisfy the Judgment, costs and accrued and increased costs, you are directed to satisfy the deficiency out of any property of the Defendants not exempt from execution. The Judgment includes a right to recover any deficiency following the sale. The sale is exempt from homestead under RCW Ch. 6.13. The redemption period following the sale shall be: one (1) year.

You are further directed to make due return hereof within sixty days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS, the Hon. TIMOTHY L ASHCRAFT Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 30 day of September, 2024, at Tacoma, Washington.

Presented by:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

Dean H. Pody, WSBA 27585

Patrick M. McDonald WSBA 36615

Christopher R. Chicoine,

WSBA 45740

Asha A. Abdulle,

WSBA 61101

1000 Second Ave, Suite 1605

Seattle, WA 98104-1094

206-467-1559

This writ is endorsed an additional 30 days for the purpose of conducting the sale.

CONSTANCE R. WHITE

Superior Court Clerk

By: Ayana Watson

Deputy Clerk The sale date has been set for DECEMBER 13, 2024. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

IDX-1004515

October 30, November 6, 13, 20, 27, December 4, 2024