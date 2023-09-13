Cause No. 22-2-05912-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
TOORAK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
SHIYU LIANG; CITY OF CENTRALIA, WASHINGTON; AND OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendant(s).
TO: SHIYU LIANG, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3623 42ND AVE. NE, TACOMA, WA 98422.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $505,783.78 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 6, 2023.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 188, OF THE PLAT OF NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIVISION II, AS RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 9403240358, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF LOT 188 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE CORNER COMMON TO LOT 188, 195 AND 197 OF SAID PLAT; THENCE SOUTH 05°33’30” WEST, ALONG THE LINE COMMON TO LOTS 197, 198 AND 188, 92.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LOT 188; THENCE NORTH 77°57’30” WEST, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT 188, 12.16 FEET; THENCE NORTH 05°33’30” EAST, 103.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF LOT 188; THENCE SOUTH 38°45’00” EAST, ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE, 17.29 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 5000981880
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
POLSINELLI LAW FIRM
JANE PEARSON, ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE, STE 3500 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)393-5400
IDX-983785
September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2023