Cause No. 22-2-05912-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TOORAK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SHIYU LIANG; CITY OF CENTRALIA, WASHINGTON; AND OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendant(s).

TO: SHIYU LIANG, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3623 42ND AVE. NE, TACOMA, WA 98422.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $505,783.78 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 6, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 188, OF THE PLAT OF NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIVISION II, AS RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 9403240358, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF LOT 188 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE CORNER COMMON TO LOT 188, 195 AND 197 OF SAID PLAT; THENCE SOUTH 05°33’30” WEST, ALONG THE LINE COMMON TO LOTS 197, 198 AND 188, 92.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LOT 188; THENCE NORTH 77°57’30” WEST, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT 188, 12.16 FEET; THENCE NORTH 05°33’30” EAST, 103.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF LOT 188; THENCE SOUTH 38°45’00” EAST, ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE, 17.29 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5000981880

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

POLSINELLI LAW FIRM

JANE PEARSON, ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE, STE 3500 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)393-5400

IDX-983785

September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2023