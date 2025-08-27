Cause No. 22-2-05453-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JOSHUA M. DEVEREAUX, AN UNMARRIED MAN,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JENEL S. CAMPBELL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN,

Defendant(s).

TO: JENEL S. CAMPBELL, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12802 219TH AVE E, SUMNER, WA 98391.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $273,216.65 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 22, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 201 OF PRAIRIE RIDGE NO. 2 ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 34 OF PLATS, PAGES 6 THROUGH 10, AMENDED BY PLAT ALTERATION OF PRAIRIE RIDGE NO. 2 RECORDED JANUARY 26, 1996 UNDER RECORDING 9601260279, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6995202010

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SNYDER LAW FIRM, LLC

BRANDON T. SNYDER, ATTORNEY

15306 MAIN ST E STE B SUMNER, WA. 98390

(253)863-2889

IDX-1018771

August 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2025