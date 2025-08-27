Cause No. 22-2-05453-6
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
JOSHUA M. DEVEREAUX, AN UNMARRIED MAN,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JENEL S. CAMPBELL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN,
Defendant(s).
TO: JENEL S. CAMPBELL, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12802 219TH AVE E, SUMNER, WA 98391.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, October 3, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $273,216.65 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 22, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 201 OF PRAIRIE RIDGE NO. 2 ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 34 OF PLATS, PAGES 6 THROUGH 10, AMENDED BY PLAT ALTERATION OF PRAIRIE RIDGE NO. 2 RECORDED JANUARY 26, 1996 UNDER RECORDING 9601260279, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6995202010
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SNYDER LAW FIRM, LLC
BRANDON T. SNYDER, ATTORNEY
15306 MAIN ST E STE B SUMNER, WA. 98390
(253)863-2889
IDX-1018771
August 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2025