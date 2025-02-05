Cause No.22-2-05288-6 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MBO NORTHWEST LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

1713 208TH STREET E LLC, ET. AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: IN REM AGAINST THE PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1713 208TH STREET EAST, SPANAWAY, WASHINGTON 98387, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1713 208TH STREET EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $890,709.95 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, January 27, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

REVISED PARCEL B, PIERCE COUNTY RECORD OF SURVEY FOR BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200906265002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0318034003

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

TOMLINSON BOMSZTYK RUSS

JOSEPH WARD MCINTOSH, ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 3660 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)621-1871

IDX-1008491

February 5, 12, 19, 26, 2025