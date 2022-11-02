Cause No. 22-2-04083-7

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CARRARA AT LAKELAND CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

TERRY MARTIN AND JANE DOE MARTIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPRISED THEREOF; ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: TERRY MARTIN AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPRISED OF TERRY MARTIN AND” JANE DOE” MARTIN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6404 ISAAC AVENUE SE, UNIT B (AKA UNITB-23), AUBURN, WA 98092.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 9, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,590.98 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 31, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 23-2 BUILDING 23, CARRARA AT LAKELAND, PHASE 2, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200509210783, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THEREOF; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200601115003, IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 9006040320

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC

J. DAVID HUHS, ATTORNEY

5806 119TH AVE SE, STE A #288 BELLEVUE, WA. 98006

(206)745-2044

IDX-966094

November 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022