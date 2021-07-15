Cause No.: 21-4-04592-1 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate Of

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



PATRICIA M. LAFONTAINE, Deceased.

The personal representative (hereinafter, “PR”) named below has been appointed as PR of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 and/or 11.42.070, as applicable, by serving on or mailing to PR or the PR’s attorney of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the PR served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 and/or 11.42.070, as applicable; or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060 and/or 11.42.060, as applicable. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing: July 13, 2021

Date of First Publication in King County: July 15, 2021

Date of First Publication in Pierce County: July 15, 2021

PR: CARL J. LAFONTAINE

Attorney: Rachel L. Merrill

WSBA No. 37918

Attorneys for PR

Address for mailing or service below:

Hanson Baker Ludlow Drumheller

P.S.

2229 112th Avenue NE, Suite 200

Bellevue, WA 98004

(425) 454-3374

IDX-932800

July 15, 22, 29, 2021