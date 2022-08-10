Cause No. 21-2-08857-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TRIO RESIDENCES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DAVID A. BYRD AND THERESA M. BYRD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: DAVID A. BYRD AND THERESA M. BYRD, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13215 97TH AVE E, UNIT 303, PUYALLUP, WA 98373.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,889.68 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 3, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 303, BUILDING 4, TRIO RESIDENCES, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200709050265, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THEREOF; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND SET OF PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200802015011, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 9008390390

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ROSEHILL LAW, PLLC

ATTN JENNIFER R. HILL, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 7988 TACOMA, WA. 98417

(253)759-0926

IDX-960358

August 10, 17, 24, 31, 2022