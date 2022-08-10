Cause No. 21-2-08857-2
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
TRIO RESIDENCES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
DAVID A. BYRD AND THERESA M. BYRD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: DAVID A. BYRD AND THERESA M. BYRD, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13215 97TH AVE E, UNIT 303, PUYALLUP, WA 98373.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, September 16, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,889.68 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 3, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 303, BUILDING 4, TRIO RESIDENCES, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200709050265, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THEREOF; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND SET OF PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200802015011, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 9008390390
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
ROSEHILL LAW, PLLC
ATTN JENNIFER R. HILL, ATTORNEY
PO BOX 7988 TACOMA, WA. 98417
(253)759-0926
IDX-960358
August 10, 17, 24, 31, 2022