Cause No.21-2-08796-7
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIDGEVIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION NW,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
HERIBERTO ESTRADA AND JANE DOE ESTRADA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).
TO: HERIBERTO ESTRADA AND JANE DOE ESTRADA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 19441 21ST AVENUE COURT E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $10,580.69 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 18, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section,
930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT(S) 230, RIDGE VIEW MEADOWS P.D.D., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 21, 2011 UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 201109215003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5004732300
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-998469
June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2024