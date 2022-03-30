Cause No. 21-2-08599-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
BANK MIDWEST, A DIVISION OF NBH BANK, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
TERAHASH, LLC; AND JEREMI M. GOSNEY, Defendant(s).
TO: TERAHASH, LLC AND JEREMI M. GOSNEY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 10901 – 114TH AVENUE SW, TACOMA, WA 98498.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, May 6, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $184,191.63 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 25, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 4 IN BLOCK 2 OF ARROWHEAD ESTATES NINTH ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 36 OF PLATS AT PAGES 29 AND 30, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 2255740410
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
GREEN & NORWOOD PLLC
MATTHEW D. GREEN, ATTORNEY
2284 W COMMODORE WAY,
STE 300 SEATTLE, WA. 98199
(206)420-3486
IDX-951441
March 30, April 6, 13, 20, 2022