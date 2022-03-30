Cause No. 21-2-08599-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BANK MIDWEST, A DIVISION OF NBH BANK, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

TERAHASH, LLC; AND JEREMI M. GOSNEY, Defendant(s).

TO: TERAHASH, LLC AND JEREMI M. GOSNEY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 10901 – 114TH AVENUE SW, TACOMA, WA 98498.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $184,191.63 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 25, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 4 IN BLOCK 2 OF ARROWHEAD ESTATES NINTH ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 36 OF PLATS AT PAGES 29 AND 30, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 2255740410

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

GREEN & NORWOOD PLLC

MATTHEW D. GREEN, ATTORNEY

2284 W COMMODORE WAY,

STE 300 SEATTLE, WA. 98199

(206)420-3486

IDX-951441

March 30, April 6, 13, 20, 2022