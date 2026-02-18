Cause No. 21-2-07648-5 SHERIFF’S SALE

Cause No. 21-2-07648-5
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CRESENCIO B. BACANI AND ADELAIDA P. BACANI, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: CRESENCIO B. BACANI AND ADELAIDA P. BACANI, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND GLENN P. BACANI, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is unimproved, and the address is 10516 105TH AVE. CT., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, April 3, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $23,090.43 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 6, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 117 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 31 OF PLATS AT PAGE 35, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 501720-1170
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SMITH ALLING, P.S.
KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY
1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)627-1091
IDX-1026306
February 18, 25, March 4, 11, 2026