Cause No. 21-2-07618-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

REVE EXTERIORS LLC D/B/A DABELLA, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CLEVELAND J. WILLIAMS, JR.,

Defendant(s).

TO: CLEVELAND J. WILLIAMS, JR.,

Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 4316 79TH AVE W, UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98466.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $19,213.62 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 12, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 18 OF MAITLAND’S ADDITION, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 21 OF PLATS, AT PAGE 60, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY; SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. SUBJECT TO: ALL EASEMENTS, RESERVATIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, IF ANY

PARCEL NO.: 5450000180

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

MCGAVICK GRAVES, P.S.,

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

JOHN M. CUMMINGS, ATTORNEY

1102 BROADWAY, STE. 500 TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1181

IDX-954707

May 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2022