Cause No. 21-2-07618-3
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
REVE EXTERIORS LLC D/B/A DABELLA, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CLEVELAND J. WILLIAMS, JR.,
Defendant(s).
TO: CLEVELAND J. WILLIAMS, JR.,
Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 4316 79TH AVE W, UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98466.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, June 24, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $19,213.62 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 12, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 18 OF MAITLAND’S ADDITION, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 21 OF PLATS, AT PAGE 60, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY; SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. SUBJECT TO: ALL EASEMENTS, RESERVATIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, IF ANY
PARCEL NO.: 5450000180
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
MCGAVICK GRAVES, P.S.,
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
JOHN M. CUMMINGS, ATTORNEY
1102 BROADWAY, STE. 500 TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)627-1181
IDX-954707
May 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2022