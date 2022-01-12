Cause No. 21-2-06539-4
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
HIDDEN HARBOR HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JORGE MARTINEZ-SERRANO AND SYDNEY MARTINEZ-SERRANO A/K/A SYDNEY MARTINEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: JORGE MARTINEZ-SERRANO AND SYDNEY MARTINEZ-SERRANO A/K/A SYDNEY MARTINEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 207 PHOENIX AVENUE SW, ORTING, WA 98360.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, February 18, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,202.11 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, January 3, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 32, HIDDEN HARBOR (SASAKI PUD), ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED DECEMBER 23, 2005 UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 200512235004, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 7001990320
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
MATTHEW G. STAMPER, ATTORNEY
1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410 SEATTLE, WA. 98101
(206)467-1559
IDX-946331
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2022