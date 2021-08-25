Cause No. 21-2-05921-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

NORTHWEST LANDING RESIDENTIAL OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BRENT VAN MANEN AND JANE OR JOHN DOE VAN MANEN, A WASHINGTON MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).

TO: BRENT VAN MANEN AND JANE OR JOHN DOE VAN MANEN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 2107 HAMMOND AVENUE, #B8, DUPONT, WA 98327.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $6,932.15 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 18, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 8B, BUILDING 8, PALISADE PARK, PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9710230465, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9710230466, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 9002240020

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PERYEA SILVER TAYLOR

BENNETT A. TAYLOR, ATTORNEY

901 FIFTH AVE, STE 820 SEATTLE, WA. 98164

(206)403-1933

IDX-936156

August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2021