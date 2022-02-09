Cause No. 21-2-04676-4
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SOUTHWIND HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
TOI N. LEWIS, SEPARATE ESTATE; THE WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE COMMISSION,
Defendant(s).
TO: TOI N. LEWIS, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 2131 197TH ST. CT E., SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, March 18, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,804.80 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 7, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 1, SOUTHWIND, A P.D.D., ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MAY 4, 2007 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200705045012, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5003910010
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
OSERAN HAHN P.S., ATTORNEYS AT LAW
DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY
11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004
(425)455-3900
IDX-948277
February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 2022