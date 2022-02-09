Cause No. 21-2-04676-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



SOUTHWIND HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

TOI N. LEWIS, SEPARATE ESTATE; THE WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE COMMISSION,

Defendant(s).

TO: TOI N. LEWIS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 2131 197TH ST. CT E., SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,804.80 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 7, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 1, SOUTHWIND, A P.D.D., ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MAY 4, 2007 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200705045012, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5003910010

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

OSERAN HAHN P.S., ATTORNEYS AT LAW

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

IDX-948277

February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 2022