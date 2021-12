Cause No. 21-2-04612-8

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MICHAEL TUCKER AND JANE DOE TUCKER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: MICHAEL TUCKER AND JANE DOE TUCKER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; AND BRANDY L. LINTNER-TUCKER AND JOHN DOE LINTNER-TUCKER, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 9108 – 190TH STREET E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $10,527.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, December 7, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL A: LOT(S) 138, HILLSBORO PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 200110115006, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, AS DELINEATED ON HILLSBORO PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 24, 1999 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9911245006, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, AS DELINEATED ON HILLSBORO PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 11, 2001 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200110115006, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6023771380

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

MATTHEW G. STAMPER, ATTORNEY

1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410 SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)467-1559

December 15, 22, 29, 2021, January 5, 2022