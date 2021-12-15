CAUSE NO. 21-2-04612-8

ORDER OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MICHAEL TUCKER AND JANE DOE TUCKER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL,

Defendant(s).

TO: BRANDY L. LINTNER-TUCKER AND JOHN DOE LINTNER-TUCKER, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor:

An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

The Sheriff of Pierce County

1. A Judgment and Foreclosure Decree (hereinafter “Judgment”) was entered in the above-entitled court on September 17, 2021, in favor of the plaintiff, SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION (hereinafter “Judgment Creditor”), against defendants MICHAEL TUCKER AND JANE DOE TUCKER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; AND BRANDY L. LINTNER-TUCKER AND JOHN DOE LINTNER-TUCKER, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, for the sum of Ten Thousand Five Hundred Twenty-Seven and 17/100 Dollars ($10,527.17) (attorney calculation), including interest to date of judgment, costs and attorney fees. The Judgment specifies that the judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum.

2. The Judgment is entered in Execution Docket of the Superior Court as Judgment Number: 21-9-02908-3.

3. The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by the Judgment Creditor against the following described real property:

PARCEL A: LOT(S) 138, HILLSBORO PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 200110115006, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, AS DELINEATED ON HILLSBORO PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 24, 1999 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9911245006, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, AS DELINEATED ON HILLSBORO PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 11, 2001 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200110115006, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel or Account Number: 6023771380;

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above-described property, forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law. If the proceeds of such sale are insufficient to satisfy the Judgment, costs and accrued and increased costs, you are directed to satisfy the deficiency out of any property of the Defendants not exempt from execution. The Judgment includes a right to recover any deficiency following the sale. The sale is exempt from homestead under RCW Ch. 6.13. The redemption period following the sale shall be: one (1) year.

You are further directed to make due return hereof within sixty days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS, the Hon. PHILIP K SORENSEN Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 2 day of December, 2021, at Tacoma, Washington.

Presented by:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

/s/ Matthew G. Stamper

Dean H. Pody, WSBA 27585

Patrick M. McDonald WSBA 36615

Matthew G. Stamper, WSBA 46685

1200 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1410

Seattle, WA 98101-3106

206-467-1559

Andrea Kelley

Superior Court Clerk

By: Jerry Grabar

Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUDGEMENT #

21-9-02908-3 This writ is endorsed an additional 30 days for the purpose of conducting the sale. /s/ Matthew G. Stamper

The sale date has been set for January 28, 2022. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

IDX-945091

December 15, 22, 29, 2021, January 5, 12, 19, 2022