Cause No. 21-2-04391-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SUNRISE MASTER ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
BRADFORD L. CORRELL AND KAREN M, CORRELL, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).
TO: BRADFORD L. CORRELL AND KAREN M. CORRELL, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 16918 132ND AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $12,904.19 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 12, 2021.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 25, GRANDRIDGE DIVISION 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9512180283, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 6021730250
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
VALERIE FARRIS OMAN, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
IDX-943144
November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 2021