Cause No. 21-2-04391-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SUNRISE MASTER ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BRADFORD L. CORRELL AND KAREN M, CORRELL, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).

TO: BRADFORD L. CORRELL AND KAREN M. CORRELL, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 16918 132ND AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $12,904.19 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 12, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 25, GRANDRIDGE DIVISION 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9512180283, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6021730250

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

VALERIE FARRIS OMAN, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-943144

November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 2021