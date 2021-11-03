Cause No. 21-2-04270-0
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
OAKBROOK COUNTRY CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
DANIEL W. ZERATSKY AND JANE DOE ZERATSKY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: DANIEL W. ZERATSKY AND JANE DOE ZERATSKY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 7501 RUBY DRIVE SW, #I-201, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 10, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,405.38 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 28, 2021.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 201, BUILDING I, OF OAKBROOK COUNTRY CLUB APARTMENTS, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 2728032, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAPS AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGE(S) 24 THROUGH 26, INCLUSIVE, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6431800890
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
MATTHEW G. STAMPER, ATTORNEY
1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410 SEATTLE, WA. 98101
(206)467-1559
IDX-941976
November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2021