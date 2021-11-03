Cause No. 21-2-04270-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

OAKBROOK COUNTRY CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DANIEL W. ZERATSKY AND JANE DOE ZERATSKY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: DANIEL W. ZERATSKY AND JANE DOE ZERATSKY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 7501 RUBY DRIVE SW, #I-201, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,405.38 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 28, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 201, BUILDING I, OF OAKBROOK COUNTRY CLUB APARTMENTS, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 2728032, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAPS AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGE(S) 24 THROUGH 26, INCLUSIVE, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6431800890

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

MATTHEW G. STAMPER, ATTORNEY

1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410 SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)467-1559

IDX-941976

November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2021