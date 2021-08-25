Cause No. 20-2-08566-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SUNRISE MASTER ASSOCIATION, WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

GWANG M. HUR AND JANE OR JOHN DOE HUR, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, AND ANGIE D. CHIN AND JOHN OR JANE DOE CHIN, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).

TO: GWANG M. HUR, JANE OR JOHN DOE HUR, ANGIE D. CHIN, AND JOHN OR JANE DOE CHIN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13509 174TH ST E, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,917.91 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 20, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 55, SOUTHWOOD ESTATES DIVISION 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200406235001, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN PIERCE COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6024610550

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

VALERIE FARRIS OMAN, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-936428

August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2021