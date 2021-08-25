Cause No. 20-2-08566-4
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SUNRISE MASTER ASSOCIATION, WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
GWANG M. HUR AND JANE OR JOHN DOE HUR, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, AND ANGIE D. CHIN AND JOHN OR JANE DOE CHIN, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).
TO: GWANG M. HUR, JANE OR JOHN DOE HUR, ANGIE D. CHIN, AND JOHN OR JANE DOE CHIN, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13509 174TH ST E, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, October 8, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,917.91 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 20, 2021.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 55, SOUTHWOOD ESTATES DIVISION 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200406235001, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN PIERCE COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 6024610550
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
VALERIE FARRIS OMAN, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
