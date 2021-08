Cause No. 20-2-07843-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

LAKERIDGE PAVING COMPANY, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RAINIER VIEW COURT III LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; AND NAVIGATORS INSURANCE COMPANY, BOND NO. NAV00021824,

Defendant(s).

TO: RAINIER VIEW COURT III LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property addresses are:

17813-A 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510011

17813-B 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510021

17813-C 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510031

17813-D 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510041

17815-A 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510051

17815-B 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510061

17815-C 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510071

17815-D 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510081

17817-A 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510091

17817-B 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510101

17817-C 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510111

17817-D 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510121

17819-A 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510131

17819-B 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510141

17819-C 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510151

17819-D 22ND AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445 – PARCEL NO. 9010510161

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $35,631.78 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 19, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNITS A, B, C AND D, BUILDING 17813, RAINIER VIEW COURT TOWNHOMES, PHASE 1, AN AIR-SPACE CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED FEBRUARY 26, 2020, UNDER RECORDING NO. 202002260922, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 202002265003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO.

UNITS A, B, C AND D, BUILDING 17815, RAINIER VIEW COURT TOWNHOMES, PHASE 1, AN AIR-SPACE CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED FEBRUARY 26, 2020, UNDER RECORDING NO. 202002260922, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 202002265003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO.

UNITS A, B, C AND D, BUILDING 17817, RAINIER VIEW COURT TOWNHOMES, PHASE 1, AN AIR-SPACE CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED FEBRUARY 26, 2020, UNDER RECORDING NO. 202002260922, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 202002265003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO.

UNITS A, B, C AND D, BUILDING 17819, RAINIER VIEW COURT TOWNHOMES, PHASE 1, AN AIR-SPACE CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED FEBRUARY 26, 2020, UNDER RECORDING NO. 202002260922, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 202002265003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

WILLIAM H. CHARBONNEAU, ATTORNEY AT LAW 120 WEST DAYTON, STE D-9 EDMONDS, WA. 98020

(425)771-6000

August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2021