CAUSE No: 20-2-07505-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE ANAYA SAHAGUN PEROPERTIES, LLC, a Washington limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

v.

HOMEPORT RESTAURANT, LLC, a defunct Washington limited liability company and its successors and assigns, THE ESTATE OF RONALD L. PETERS, and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD L. PETERS; Defendants.

TO: The said known and unknown defendants above-named

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of January, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Anaya Sahagun Properties, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Thomas F. Gallagher of Gallagher Law, PLLC, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiff’s complaint seeks to quiet title in Plaintiff as against a Deed of Trust recorded under Pierce County Auditor’s No. 200501270047 to the real property described as follows:

LOT 1 AND THAT PORTION OF LOT 2 IN BLOCK 35 OF HOME, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE 75, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, LYING SOUTHWESTERLY OF A LINE BEGINNING 115 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY OF THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT 2; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GIG HARBOR-LONGBRANCH COUNTY ROAD 215 FEET SOUTHEASTERLY OF ITS INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF 3RD STREET;

EXCEPT FROM SAID LOTS 1 AND 2 THE GIG HARBOR-LONGBRANCH COUNTY ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Dated this 13th day of January, 2021.

GALLAGHER LAW, PLLC

s/ Thomas F. Gallagher

WSBA #24199

Gallagher Law, PLLC

417 S. G Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Phone: (253) 328-4254

Fax: (253) 573-1115

Email: tom@tgallagherlaw.net

January 14, 21, 28, February 4, 11, 18, 25, March 4, 11, 15, 2021