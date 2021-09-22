Cause No. 20-2-06918-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

NEW REZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, ITS SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST AND/OR ASSIGNS,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUSSELL G. VANOUS, ET AL, Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUSSELL G. VANOUS (IN REM ONLY), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 172 ELSA STREET, BUCKLEY, WA 98321.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $422,207.93 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 13, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 1 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9309070099, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER THE NORTH 30 FEET OF THE WEST 140 FEET OF LOT 2 OF SAID SHORT PLAT.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 3840000281

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

WRIGHT FINLAY & ZAK,

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

JOSEPH T. MCCORMICK III,

ATTORNEY

612 S. LUCILLE ST, STE 300 SEATTLE, WA. 98108

(949) 477-5050

IDX-938217

September 22, 29, October 6, 13, 2021