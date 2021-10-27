Cause No. 20-2-06211-7

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-BC4,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JOHN DOE 1 UNKNOWN GRANTOR/OBLIGOR OF DEED OF TRUST AND PROMISSORY NOTE,

Defendant(s).

TO: JOHN DOE 1 UNKNOWN GRANTOR/OBLIGOR OF DEED OF TRUST AND PROMISSORY NOTE (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property address is 28314 ORTING KAPOWSIN HWY E, GRAHAM, WA 98338.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $260,637.68 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 19, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 1 OF SURVEY RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 8406010454, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 8980000011

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC

JAMES A. CRAFT, ATTORNEY

1499 SE TECH CENTER PL, STE 255 VANCOUVER, WA. 98683

(360)260-2253

IDX-941093

October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 2021