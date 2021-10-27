Cause No. 20-2-06211-7
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-BC4,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JOHN DOE 1 UNKNOWN GRANTOR/OBLIGOR OF DEED OF TRUST AND PROMISSORY NOTE,
Defendant(s).
TO: JOHN DOE 1 UNKNOWN GRANTOR/OBLIGOR OF DEED OF TRUST AND PROMISSORY NOTE (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property address is 28314 ORTING KAPOWSIN HWY E, GRAHAM, WA 98338.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 17, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $260,637.68 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 19, 2021.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 1 OF SURVEY RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 8406010454, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 8980000011
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC
JAMES A. CRAFT, ATTORNEY
1499 SE TECH CENTER PL, STE 255 VANCOUVER, WA. 98683
(360)260-2253
IDX-941093
October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 2021