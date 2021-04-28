Cause No. 20-2-06018-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

HUSAIN ALBERMANY AND ALVERTA ALBERMANY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: HUSAIN ALBERMANY AND ALVERTA ALBERMANY, IN REM, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 21408 42ND AVENUE EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 11, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $10,485.80 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 21, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 172, CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 9309020364, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5000901720

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

OSERAN HAHN, P.S.

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

929 108TH AVENUE NE, SUITE 1200 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

IDX-925399

April 28, May 5, 12, 19, 2021