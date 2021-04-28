Cause No. 20-2-06018-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
HUSAIN ALBERMANY AND ALVERTA ALBERMANY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, ET AL., Defendant(s).
TO: HUSAIN ALBERMANY AND ALVERTA ALBERMANY, IN REM, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 21408 42ND AVENUE EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, June 11, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $10,485.80 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 21, 2021.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 172, CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 9309020364, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5000901720
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
OSERAN HAHN, P.S.
DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY
929 108TH AVENUE NE, SUITE 1200 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004
(425)455-3900
IDX-925399
April 28, May 5, 12, 19, 2021