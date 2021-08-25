Cause No. 20-2-05853-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROBERT A MORGAN, AN INDIVIDUAL,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JOSEPH LEWIS, AN INDIVIDUAL,

Defendant(s).

TO: JOSEPH LEWIS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 9433 YAKIMA AVENUE, TACOMA, WA 98444.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $36,471.39 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 20, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

THE NORTH 125 FEET OF THE SOUTH 256 FEET OF THE EAST 303 FEET OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M.;

EXCEPT THE EAST 165 FEET THEREOF; ALSO EXCEPT THE WEST 2 FEET THEREOF; ALSO EXCEPT THAT PROPERTY QUIETED BY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NO. 20-2-05853-5, UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 202104220684.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0320324132

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

MCFERRAN LAW, PS

MATTHEW LINK, ATTORNEY

3906 S 74TH ST TACOMA, WA. 98409

(253)471-1200

August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2021